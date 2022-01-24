Campbell Camels hire UNC-G associate head coach Jeff Gross as new women’s soccer coach

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – It didn’t take long for the Campbell Camels women’s soccer program to find a new head coach. A little over a month after starting the search, Director of Athletics Dr. Omar Banks announced Monday that Jeff Gross was hired to take over at Campbell University.

“At the end of a national search, Coach Gross stood out as the best candidate to lead our women’s soccer team,” Banks said. “I would like to thank everyone that was involved in the process, and the incredible patience our young ladies displayed as we went through the interviews. I’m definitely looking forward to getting coach on campus and welcome him to our family.”

Gross has three decades of coaching experience at Division I, club, and professional levels. He joins the Fighting Camels after spending the last eight seasons — including the last two as associate head coach — on the staff at UNC-Greensboro.

“I want to thank President Dr. J. Bradley Creed, Director of Athletics Dr. Omar Banks, and Senior Associate Athletics Director Hannah Bazemore for the distinct honor and opportunity to lead the Campbell University women’s soccer program,” Gross said. “This is an incredible moment in my life to steward this successful program as the next head coach. Honoring the work that has been done leading us all to this point and doing the best work I can to help these young women enhance their legacy is an endeavor I embrace.”

While at UNC-G, Gross helped guide the Spartans to back-to-back Southern Conference championships and NCAA College Cup appearances in 2017 and 2018. He helped develop the 2018 SoCon player of the year Cienna Rideout and two SoCon freshman of the year award recipients Nicole Souply and Caylin Prillaman.

Gross takes over a Camels program is coming off consecutive trips to the Big South Conference championship game as well as an appearance in the 2020-21 NCAA tournament.