BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — For the third time in the last 15 years, the Campbell football program is once again on the move.

“We’re going into the CAA it’s a different animal,” said Campbell head coach Mike Minter.

As of July 1, Campbell University became a part of the Colonial Athletic Association, a conference known for playing some pretty good football.

“Man, they had five teams go to the playoffs last year, this is a great conference we are going into,” said Minter. “So are we ready to take that jump to be competitive in the CAA, only God knows.”

When Campbell restarted its football program in 2008 after a 58-year hiatus, the Camels were a part of the Pioneer League before making the switch to the Big South Conference 10 years later.

That experience lasted four years — now Campbell will strike up rivalries with the likes of Elon, North Carolina A&T and William & Mary.

Camels players are excited for the challenge.

“Definitely, that’s why we made the move, we trust our AD putting us in this conference and we trust coach Mint,” said senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams. “Everything we do is for that preparation to go in there and win — not to go in there and get our feet wet, we’re coming in to take over that’s how we go into each practice and prepare.”

Campbell has had the Football Championship Subdivision’s top recruiting classes two years in a row but that doesn’t mean success is sure to follow.

Now as Minter begins his 11th year in Buies Creek the former Carolina Panthers star faces his biggest challenge yet.

“This is going to be a tough year no if and’s or but’s,” said Minter. “I don’t want to put anything out there for the fans that think two recruiting classes, you’re ready for the CAA, no that’s not how it works.”

Minter said it would take longer in the Colonial Athletic Association.

“We’ve got to continue that and I think if we do that in year three or four and we continue that trend of having the number one recruiting class, now you’re talking about being successful in the CAA,” he said.