Campbell football announces games against NC State, Florida

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – Campbell football announced a series of future nonconference opponents on Wednesday including N.C. State and Florida.

The Camels will play the Wolfpack in Raleigh on Oct. 4, 2025 and Sept., 23, 2028. The 2025 matchup will be Campbell’s first appearance at Carter-Finley Stadium.

On Sept. 12, 2026, the Camels will head to Gainesville, Florida to play the Gators in “The Swamp.”

Campbell also announced a game against Liberty in 2024.

Future Nonconference Dates

2021

Sept. 4 at Liberty

Sept. 18 PRESBYTERIAN

Nov. 6 at James Madison ^

2022

Sept. 3 THE CITADEL

Sept. 17 at East Carolina

Sept. 10 at William & Mary

Nov. 19 at Delaware State ^

2023

Sept. 9 at The Citadel

Sept 16 WILLIAM & MARY

Nov. 4 at North Carolina

2024

Aug. 29 DELAWARE STATE ^

Sept. 7 at Western Carolina ^

Sept. 21 ELON

Nov. 9 at Liberty ^

2025

Sept. 27 WESTERN CAROLINA ^

Oct. 4 at NC State ^

2026

Sept. 12 at Florida ^

2028

Sept. 23 at NC State ^

Home dates in ALL CAPS

^ Just announced additions