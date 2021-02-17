Campbell football announces games against NC State, Florida

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – Campbell football announced a series of future nonconference opponents on Wednesday including N.C. State and Florida.
The Camels will play the Wolfpack in Raleigh on Oct. 4, 2025 and Sept., 23, 2028. The 2025 matchup will be Campbell’s first appearance at Carter-Finley Stadium.
On Sept. 12, 2026, the Camels will head to Gainesville, Florida to play the Gators in “The Swamp.”
Campbell also announced a game against Liberty in 2024.
Future Nonconference Dates
2021
Sept. 4 at Liberty
Sept. 18 PRESBYTERIAN
Nov. 6 at James Madison ^
2022
Sept. 3 THE CITADEL
Sept. 17 at East Carolina
Sept. 10 at William & Mary
Nov. 19 at Delaware State ^
2023
Sept. 9 at The Citadel
Sept 16 WILLIAM & MARY
Nov. 4 at North Carolina
2024
Aug. 29 DELAWARE STATE ^
Sept. 7 at Western Carolina ^
Sept. 21 ELON
Nov. 9 at Liberty ^
2025
Sept. 27 WESTERN CAROLINA ^
Oct. 4 at NC State ^
2026
Sept. 12 at Florida ^
2028
Sept. 23 at NC State ^
Home dates in ALL CAPS
^ Just announced additions