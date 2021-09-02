Campbell football preparing for Liberty’s dynamic QB

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – Campbell football went 0-4 in its abbreviated 2020 campaign. All four were FBS opponents. As the Camels embark on their 2021 season, they open with a newly-minted FBS team – Liberty University.

The Flames have been to bowl games both years they’ve been eligible. Last season they went 10-1 and ended the year with a win over then-unbeaten Coastal Carolina in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. They will be a tough task right out of the gate for the Camels.

“The thing I tell my guys is this, it’s going to be a war. They’re going to punch you in the mouth really, really hard, and it’s going to hurt. What you have to do is stay in their face, man. You got to get back up and get right back in their face. So at the end of the day, what they will do is respect you. If you laying down and don’t get up, no one respects that,” said head coach Mike Minter.

Liberty returns starting quarterback Malik Willis from a year ago. Willis threw for 2,260 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2020. He’s a dual-threat QB who Minter knows is hard to contain.

“He’s the Michael Vick of the NFL when I was playing. So I already know what kind of player I’m dealing with. A guy that can run, throw the ball, make everybody else around him better. Third down and 13, he breaks contain and gets 14. That’s demoralizing for a defense- you’re covering everybody and his butt takes off and gets the first down.”

The Camels and the Flames meet at 6 p.m. Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia.