Campbell hopes change of scenery at Charleston Southern will mean change in fortunes

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – The Campbell Camels get a bit of a break this week when they travel to South Carolina and face Charleston Southern. The Camels are hoping a change of scenery will change lead to a change in their fortunes.

The Camels looked like they found their groove by rattling off three straight wins over Presbyterian, North Alabama, and Gardner-Webb, averaging over 50 points per game in the victories.

The last two games have been a wake-up call. Losses to defending conference champion Monmouth and 11th-ranked Kennesaw State exposed a few weaknesses in this Campbell squad starting with the kicking game. Over the last two contests, they are 1-7 on field-goal attempts.

“With kickers, is it’s like golfers. It’s you against you and that’s tough to help somebody to overcome themselves,” said Camel’s head coach Mike Minter. “I told him before the last two times I sent him out there that I’m coming back to him, so don’t worry, you’re going to get another opportunity and I’m going to come right back to you, so be ready.”

One can’t help but think the investment of confidence Minter made in the young man will one day pay game-winning dividends for the team. Like all good coaches, Minter has a short and a long-term plan. The short-term plan is to win the next game, but the long-term plan is to build a better future.

“We’re trying to win a championship, so these next four games are to prepare us for 2022 so we can position ourselves to be that team that’s going up to Mammoth next year for the championship game,” Minter said. “We have to get better, and the seniors want to go out, so we have four games. And let’s go 5-2 in conference.”

The Camels square off with a Charleston Southern team that has a 2-4 overall record and is 1-3 in Big South Conference play. The Bucs were just blasted 45-22 by a North Alabama team Campbell handled with relative ease earlier this year.

This weekend looks like a good chance for the Camels to exorcise some demons. In four tries Campbell has yet to win against the Buccaneers. To do that, they have to contain redshirt senior quarterback Jack Chambers. He’s thrown for over 1,700 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also leads the team in rushing yards with 494 and rushing touchdowns with four.

“Jack is a guy that if he gets hot, he becomes a problem, so we have to knock him around and not let him get comfortable,” Minter said. “That’s what happened in 2019 he started getting comfortable by completing a couple of deep balls, and then all of a sudden he was a monster and he’s been like that all year on film.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Buccaneer Field in Charleston, South Carolina.