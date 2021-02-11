Canadian amateur hockey team to house players at rink during shortened season

RED DEER, Alberta (WNCN) – The players on a junior hockey team in Canada will live at their rink during the shortened 2021 season, the Red Deer Advocate reports.

As a way to minimize risks associated with COVID-19, the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League will house players at its arena, the Westerner Park Centrium. They will be living in the suites at the rink.

Players will be served catered meals. Younger players have three locations in the facility where they can attend school lessons. The entire team will have access to social spaces that have TVs and card tables, among other amenities. There are also basketball hoops and ping pong tables set up in the concourse, the team said.

“Housing the players in the Park was a broad idea and she narrowed it down to the suites as the best option,” Rebels vice-president Merrick Sutter said in a news release. “Westerner Park will have other events here in time so living in the Centrium became the safer and most practical option for everybody.”

Sutter added that staff members will continue to live at home. They’re expected to follow restrictions keep contacts to a bare minimum.

The team said the idea was presented by the arena’s director of client services, Abby Wallin. Sutter said everyone in the arena was supportive.

The Rebels are one of 22 teams in the Western Hockey League. The major junior league is one of three that makes up the Canadian Hockey League. Players between 15 and 20 years old are eligible. The CHL produces some of the best hockey prospects in each draft class. For example, Carolina’s 2020 first-round draft pick, Seth Jarvis, plays for the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL.

The WHL will play a 24-game schedule beginning on Feb. 26. The Red Deers will compete against the four other teams in Alberta.