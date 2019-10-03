‘Canes finalize opening-night roster ahead of meeting with Montreal

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 15: Warren Foegele #13 celebrates with Sebastian Aho #20 and Teuvo Teravainen #86 of the Carolina Hurricanes after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitalsduring the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on April 15, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes finalized their opening-night roster for the 2019-20 season ahead of their meeting with the Montreal Canadiens.

Defenseman Jake Gardiner, who was acquired via free agency in the offseason, will suit up. An injury he suffered in Carolina’s preseason finale against Washington had concerned head coach Rod Brind’Amour, but Gardiner was one of six defenseman listed on the finalized roster. He skated alongside Haydn Fleury in the team’s morning skate.

Jaccob Slavin and Dougie Hamilton will make up the top pairing with Joel Edmundson and Brett Pesce comprising the other.

Also at the morning skate, the ‘Canes iced a top line of Sebastian Aho centering Nino Niederreiter and Brock McGinn. Newly-appointed captain Jordan Staal will be in the middle with Andrei Svechnikov on the right and Teuvo Teravainen on the right.

Another pair of acquisitions — Erik Haula and Ryan Dzingel — will likely comprise a third line with Jordan Martinook. Lucas Wallmark will center the fourth line with Warren Foegele and Martin Necas on the right, per the morning skate.

Petr Mrazek is likely to start in net with James Reimer backing him up.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from PNC Arena.

