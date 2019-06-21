‘Canes to open season at home vs. Montreal

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 03: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates after scoring against the New York Islanders in the first period of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 03, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Montreal Canadiens in their 2019-20 home opener, according to a press release from the team.

The game will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The entire schedule will be released Tuesday, the team said.

The Hurricanes were 2-1 against Montreal last season. They’re coming off a playoff run that saw them make it to the Eastern Conference Final in the team’s first postseason appearance in a decade.

The Canadiens, on the other hand, barely missed the cut for the playoffs.

The Hurricanes will now have opened the season at home three seasons in a row and five times in six years. The Canadiens beat Carolina 3-2 in overtime in 2007 when they last visited PNC Arena for the opener.

Latest news from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now