‘Canes to open season at home vs. Montreal
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Montreal Canadiens in their 2019-20 home opener, according to a press release from the team.
The game will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The entire schedule will be released Tuesday, the team said.
The Hurricanes were 2-1 against Montreal last season. They’re coming off a playoff run that saw them make it to the Eastern Conference Final in the team’s first postseason appearance in a decade.
The Canadiens, on the other hand, barely missed the cut for the playoffs.
The Hurricanes will now have opened the season at home three seasons in a row and five times in six years. The Canadiens beat Carolina 3-2 in overtime in 2007 when they last visited PNC Arena for the opener.
