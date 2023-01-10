GLENDALE, A.Z. (WNCN) – If you thought the resignation of General Manager Steve Keim and the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury with years remaining on his contract was the mass exodus for the Arizona Cardinals this offseason — it isn’t stopping there.

All-Pro veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is all but gone from the organization, too, multiple sources report.

First reported by Matthew Washington and Jordan Schultz of theScore, Owner Michael Bidwill plans to trade Hopkins in a list of things he wants to do in the offseason — while looking for a new GM and coach.

The 30-year-old Hopkins still has more than $34 million remaining on his 2-year contract with the Cardinals.

Hopkins originally began his career with the Houston Texans, but was traded in jaw-dropping fashion before the 2020 season for running back David Johnson.

The Texans only received a second-rounder for Hopkins in the 2020 NFL Draft, that turned into the No. 40 overall, as well as a fourth-rounder in 2021. Arizona also sent a fourth-rounder with Hopkins in what was viewed as a robbing of a trade.

More notably, the trade was touted as Arizona making a big move as the Cardinals “became a more efficient offense…in the first year of Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure” — who is now fired.

Bidwill did not give a timetable or any possible suitors for Hopkins.