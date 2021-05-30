Carolina Hurricanes announce schedule for 2nd round of Stanley Cup playoffs

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Martin Necas #88 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates during the first period in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena on May 17, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The wait is over Hurricane fans as the team Saturday night announced their schedule for the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Carolina will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round, marking the first time the franchises have ever met in the postseason.

Game one will take place Sunday, in Raleigh at PNC Arena. Face-off is set for 5 pm.

Game 2 is set to take place Tuesday, June 1, in Raleigh at PNC Arena. Face-off is set for 7:30 pm.

The series switches to Amalie Arena in Tampa for game 3 on Thursday. They drop the puck for that one starting at 8 pm.

Game 4 is also in Tampa Saturday, June 5. Game time will be in the afternoon at 4.

We know the next three games — if needed — will alternate between Raleigh on June 8, Tampa on June 10 and back to Raleigh on Saturday, June 12.

Times for those games have yet to be determined as they might not be needed. The start times are expected to be similar to those games from the week prior.