Carolina Hurricanes draft 12, tying a franchise record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes entered the 2019 NHL Draft with 10 picks, they left with 12 draft picks which tied a franchise record.

The bulk of those picks came on Saturday, the final day of the draft in Vancouver, Canada.

General Manager Don Waddell called it a “interesting day.”

“We took a lot of guys we felt had upside, but maybe need a few extra years (to improve). Some European players, some guys who are going off to college,” Waddell said. “Those kind of players are the kind you draft and put in the bank, and you’re hoping down the road become players for you.”

Here’s a look at the Hurricanes 2019 Draft Picks:

28. (1st Round) C Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL)

36. (2nd Round) G Pyotr Kochetkov, Ryazan (Russia)

44. (2nd Round) C Jamieson Rees, Sarnia (OHL)

73. (3rd Round) RW Patrik Puistola, Tappara Jr. (Finland)

83. (3rd Round) D Anttoni Honka, Jukurit (Finland)

90. (3rd Round) D Domenick Fensore, NTDP (USA)

99. (4th Round) D Cade Webber, Rivers Academy (USA)

121. (4th Round) RW Tuukka Tieksola, Karpat Jr (Finland)

152. (5th Round) RW Kirill Slepets, Yaroslavl 2 (Russia)

181. (6th Round) RW Kevin Wall, Chilliwack (BCHL)

183. (6th Round) C Blake Murray, Sudbury (OHL)

216. (7th Round) C Massimo Rizzo, Penticton (BCHL)



