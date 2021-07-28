Carolina Hurricanes Free Agency tracker

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) can’t stop a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The NHL’s Free Agency period began on Wednesday and the Carolina Hurricanes have been active.

ACQUISITIONS

11:48 a.m.

TRADE: Left winger Warren Foegele to Edmonton for defenseman Ethan Bear

2:50 p.m.

FREE AGENT SIGNING: Defenseman Tony DeAngelo agrees to a one-year deal worth $1 million.

“Tony is a smooth-skating, puck-moving defenseman,” Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said. “We’ve done a lot of background work on this player and we are confident that he can be a positive addition to our group.”

3:11 p.m.

FREE AGENT SIGNING: Forward Josh Leivo agrees to a one-year deal worth $750,000.

“Josh is an experienced two-way forward,” Waddell said. “We expect him to fit our playing system well.”

3:22 p.m.

FREE AGENT RE-SIGNING: Forward Jordan Martinook agrees to three-year deal worth $1.8 million/year.

“Jordan has played a tremendous part in helping to change the culture of our organization over the past three years,” Waddell said. “He’s an asset to our team and our community, and we’re a tougher team to play against with him on the ice.”

4:46 p.m.

FREE AGENT SIGNING: Defenseman Ian Cole agrees to one-year deal worth $2.9 million.

“Ian is a big, physical defenseman,” Waddell said. “We’re thrilled to add a veteran with his experience to our team.”

6:52 p.m.

FREE AGENT SIGNING: Goaltender Frederik Andersen agrees to two-year deal worth $4.5 million/year.

“Frederik has been a starting goalie in this league and has an established track record,” Waddell said. “We believe that his experience will help us achieve further success.”

DEPARTURES:

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton agreed to a seven-year, $9 million deal with the New Jersey Devils.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $11.4 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

CBS 17 will continue tracking free agency moves.