Carolina Hurricanes Free Agency tracker

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) can’t stop a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The NHL’s Free Agency period began on Wednesday and the Carolina Hurricanes have been active.

ACQUISITIONS

11:48 a.m.

TRADE: Left winger Warren Foegele to Edmonton for defenseman Ethan Bear

2:50 p.m.

FREE AGENT SIGNING: Defenseman Tony DeAngelo agrees to a one-year deal worth $1 million.

“Tony is a smooth-skating, puck-moving defenseman,” Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said. “We’ve done a lot of background work on this player and we are confident that he can be a positive addition to our group.”

3:11 p.m.

FREE AGENT SIGNING: Forward Josh Leivo agrees to a one-year deal worth $750,000.

“Josh is an experienced two-way forward,” Waddell said. “We expect him to fit our playing system well.”

3:22 p.m.

FREE AGENT RE-SIGNING: Forward Jordan Martinook agrees to three-year deal worth $1.8 million/year.

“Jordan has played a tremendous part in helping to change the culture of our organization over the past three years,” Waddell said. “He’s an asset to our team and our community, and we’re a tougher team to play against with him on the ice.”

4:46 p.m.

FREE AGENT SIGNING: Defenseman Ian Cole agrees to one-year deal worth $2.9 million.

“Ian is a big, physical defenseman,” Waddell said. “We’re thrilled to add a veteran with his experience to our team.”

6:52 p.m.

FREE AGENT SIGNING: Goaltender Frederik Andersen agrees to two-year deal worth $4.5 million/year.

“Frederik has been a starting goalie in this league and has an established track record,” Waddell said. “We believe that his experience will help us achieve further success.”

DEPARTURES:

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton agreed to a seven-year, $9 million deal with the New Jersey Devils.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $11.4 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

CBS 17 will continue tracking free agency moves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories