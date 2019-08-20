Carolina Hurricanes unveil new road uniform

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes unveiled a new road uniform for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.

The white jerseys with red and black details join “Canes” across the front of the jersey.

In a post on Twitter, the Canes said “A new look for a new era.” An Instagram post reads “Bold. Clean. Canes.”

The new uniforms have received overwhelming approval from the internet.

The likes of the Charlotte Hornets, Durham Bulls and Scotty McCreary all gave their stamp of approval.

A new team owner and new head coach have revamped the team over the last two years.

Opening night for the Canes is Oct. 3 at the PNC Arena.

Bold. Clean. Canes.

The Details 🔥🔥🔥

