Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes draft 12, tying a franchise record
Hurricanes draft center Ryan Suzuki in 1st round of 2019 NHL draft
‘Canes to open season at home vs. Montreal
Carolina goalie coach Mike Bales resigns
Hurricanes, underdogs again, enjoy lack of pressure heading into Boston series
More Carolina Hurricanes Headlines
Bruins will host Hurricanes for Game 1 Thursday at 8 p.m.
Fans come together as Hurricanes surge into 3rd round of NHL playoffs
Clean sweep: Hurricanes pound Islanders, 5-2, to advance to conference finals
Williams pushes ‘Canes to 3-0 series lead over Islanders
Hurricanes improve to 2-0 against Islanders in series with 2-1 win
Caniacs pack out viewing party for Game 1 against Islanders
Staal’s overtime goal, Mrazek’s shutout lift ‘Canes to Game 1 win over Islanders
WATCH: Double-overtime winner sends ‘Canes fans into pandemonium at downtown watch party
‘Canes score 3 in 3rd to beat Caps, 5-2, to force Game 7
Capitals dominate Hurricanes 6-0, game 6 in Raleigh on Monday
