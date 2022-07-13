RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A wrecking force of a defenseman in Brent Burns will leave the San Jose Sharks atop, or near the top, of multiple franchise statistical categories after he agreed to be dealt to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at the beginning of the NHL’s free agency.

Burns, an 18-year veteran, was sent along with AHL forward Lane Pederson to Carolina in exchange for former fourth-round forward pick Steven Lorentz, netminder prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 third-round pick, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun confirmed Wednesday.

“Brent has been an integral part of the San Jose Sharks success over the past 11 seasons,” Sharks General Manager Mike Grier said in a press release. “His accomplishments on the ice speak for themselves and he leaves a legacy in San Jose that will be felt well into the future.”

Burns, 37, was reported by multiple sources to have three teams in a trade clause in his contract that did not include Carolina. However, he was dealt because he agreed to the terms of the Hurricanes trade, NBC Sports reported.

Meanwhile, Burns is due an average of $8 million for the remaining three years of his contract. San Jose will take a cap hit of $2.7 million per year in that span to pay him, with the rest being on Carolina, multiple reports said.

Burns, who has spent 11 seasons in San Jose, also played seven years in Minnesota after the team drafted him in the first round of 2003’s draft, and has 227 goals and 550 assists in 1,251 career games with the Sharks and Wild.

The trade of Burns was to help clear Shark cap space, but also helps San Jose get younger guys in the locker room, Grier hinted at.

Lorentz is 26 years old and due to make $725,000 per season for the next two years. While his statistics are underwhelming, 10 goals and 11 assists in the last two years, he is a depth piece with a ceiling.

Meanwhile, Makiniemi, 24, is a goalie with a high save-percentage, at least from a prospect standpoint, that allowed just more than two goals per game (2.06) in his rookie campaign last year. His cap hit is also under $900,000.

Based on performance and team makeup, both can earn new deals in the future and take a significant weight off the cap hit that Burns added.

The Hurricanes recently lost promising defenseman Tony DeAngelo to Philadelphia, but Burns will join a defense with alternate captain Jaccob Slavin, Brady Skjei, Brett Pesce and Ethan Bear.