RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Boston Bruins players have been fined $5,000 apiece for their actions in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety levied the fines Thursday against Derek Forbort and Brad Marchand.

Forbort was fined for high-sticking Carolina forward Teuvo Teravainen. Marchand’s fine was for slashing Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.

A total of 22 penalties were called in the game, with 13 on the Bruins.

Carolina leads the best-of-seven series 2-0 after winning both games in Raleigh by a combined score of 10-3.

Game 3 is Friday night in Boston.