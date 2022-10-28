RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A three-goal third period for the New York Islanders helped put a 6-spotter on Frederik Andersen and the Carolina Hurricanes at home after a long road trip.

Despite out-shooting and having more chances on the power play, the Carolina Hurricanes dropped their second regulation loss on the season and a half-game back in the Metropolitan Division after the 6-2 loss Friday.

Carolina never led in the game as it found itself down 1-0 after a first-period strike from Islander right-winger Oliver Wahlstrom. He beat Andersen top shelf after a dish from center Matthew Barzal.

But, the Hurricanes had some right-wing action of their own after Martin Necas snuck behind the defense and tapped in a pass past netminder Ilya Sorokin nearly nine minutes into the second period.

But a little more than five minutes later, New York took its second lead of the contest after left winger Matt Martin scored his second goal of the season off of center Casey Cizikas’ first assist of the season.

Then it was veteran defenseman Brent Burns, who scored his first goal as a Hurricane, a little more than a minute later to make it a tie contest once again.

Burns took consecutive shots from the point after his first went wide and was sent back out by left-winger Jordan Martinook.

But the tie wouldn’t hold.

Islander right-winger Josh Bailey collected Barzal’s second assist of the game at the 16:26 mark to give New York a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.

In the third, center Brock Nelson needed less than four minutes to double up the Hurricanes and score his first goal of the season.

Nelson then tallied a second time a little more than 11 minutes in to open the game up and give New York the 5-2 lead.

After Andersen was pulled by Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amor, it was left-winger Zach Parise who tapped in an empty-netter to give the Islanders the 4-goal win.

Carolina next plays in Philadelphia Saturday at 7 p.m.