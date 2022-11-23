RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes have inked a four-year extension for netminder Pyotr Kochetkov.

Canes President and General Manager Don Waddell announced the extension Wednesday.

According to a release, this deal will pay Kochetkov an average of $2 million per season through 2026-27.

In his first seven regular season games with the Hurricanes, Kochetkov has earned himself an incredible 5-0-2 record.

Waddell shared how the organization is excited for Kochetkov’s growth and future with the Canes.

“Pyotr has been extremely solid for both Carolina and Chicago since coming to North America last season,” said Waddell. “We believe he has a bright future in our crease, and we’re excited to watch him as he continues to grow as a person and player.”

And Kochetkov showed how solid he can be when he got his first NHL shutout against the Chicago Blackhawks on November 14 — with a whopping 27 saves.

The next game for the Canes is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes in Raleigh.