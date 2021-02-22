After being shutout twice, Tampa Bay gets win back against ‘Canes, 4-2

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 22: Jesper Fast #71 of the Carolina Hurricanes is checked by Luke Schenn #2 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of their game at PNC Arena on February 22, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After shutting out the defending champions twice this season, Carolina fell to Tampa Bay 4-2 at home Monday night.

Jesper Fast put the Hurricanes on the board with less than 7 minutes to go in the first. He notched his first goal in a Carolina uniform when he tucked home a rebound from a Martin Necas point shot.

Steven Stamkos tied the game just 2:26 into the second period, ending a run of more than 140 minutes in which the Lightning hadn’t scored against the ‘Canes this season. They had shut out Tampa Bay 1-0 on Jan. 28 and then 4-0 on Saturday.

Victor Hedman put the reigning champions ahead less than five minutes after that with a rip from the left dot off of a faceoff set play.

Fast tied the game at 2-2 by jumping on another rebound — this time on the power play.

Ondrej Palat scored Tampa Bay’s go-ahead goal a little more than 8 minutes into the third. Alex Killorn’s empty-net marker sealed the win.

Tampa Bay did well to limit chances for Carolina’s most productive forwards. Vincent Trocheck had four shots on goal while Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov had two each. All three were held pointless.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 stops on 35 shots in the win.