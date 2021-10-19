After fast start, ‘Canes find themselves with unwanted time off

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour, top center, talks to his players in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Hurricanes won 3-2. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes are off to a flying start. They started the season with two straight wins, but head coach Rod Brind’Amour is not thrilled about the schedule.

Carolina is in the midst of a four-day break before its next game.

“It’s not ideal for the start of the season,” Brind’Amour said. “You’d much rather have some breaks later in the year, which we’re not going to get, but it’s the way it goes.”

Brind’Amour has no control over what the schedule-makers do, but he can make sure his players use the extra time to stay sharp. Tuesday’s practice at the Wake Competition Center was fast-paced and competitive.

“You’re just working on the staples of what our team is about and making sure we’re drilling home some points and trying to have some fun but staying competitive,” Brind’Amour said.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said Brind’Amour is doing a good job of using the time off to drive home how he wants his team to play.

“Roddy’s done a great job of that so far,” Staal said. “Really just working on our systems that make it easier for us not to have to think out there and just go out and play.

“All the guys are learning quick in understanding the way we want to play every night.”

So far, so good for the ‘Canes. Now if they could just find a game.

“It is what it is,” Staal said with a smile. “There’s lulls all the time, but it was nice to get the two games in and play solid. And we’ve learned from those games and we’re ready to get back in the swing of it.”

They’ll have to wait a bit longer. The ‘Canes are back in action Thursday at Montreal.