After losing 7 games to COVID-19, ‘Canes get schedule rearranged to make up contests

Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), right wing Sebastian Aho (20) and center Seth Jarvis (24) celebrate after Jarvis scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN0 – The Carolina Hurricanes lost seven games so far this season due to COVID-19. All were pledged to be played at a later date, and Wednesday we found out when.

Unlike last year where there was little to no time for make-up dates, the NHL wedged games in where it could. Sometimes it was just brutal on the players.

This year is different. The loss of NHL players going to the Olympics was a downer, but it opened up a few weeks for teams to play those postponed games after the All-Star break.

When the Hurricanes get back, they will embark on a a four-game road trip to make up four previously postponed games. Carolina’s away game against the Toronto Maple Leafs scheduled for Jan. 3 will now take place on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. The away game against the Ottawa Senators scheduled for Dec. 23 will now be played on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. The game at the Boston Bruins scheduled for Dec. 21 will now take place on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The away game against the Minnesota Wild scheduled for Dec. 14 will now be played on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Carolina returns to Raleigh for a two-game homestand to take on the Florida Panthers on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Carolina’s home game against the Nashville Predators which was set for Dec. 19 will now be played on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Hurricanes will finish their set of eight rescheduled games with two games in Pennsylvania. Carolina’s regular-season finale on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins scheduled for April 29 will now take place on Feb. 20 at 1 p.m., and the away game against the Philadelphia Flyers scheduled for Jan. 11 will now be played on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.

