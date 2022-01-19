After losing 7 games to COVID-19, ‘Canes get schedule rearranged to make up contests

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), right wing Sebastian Aho (20) and center Seth Jarvis (24) celebrate after Jarvis scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN0 – The Carolina Hurricanes lost seven games so far this season due to COVID-19. All were pledged to be played at a later date, and Wednesday we found out when.

Unlike last year where there was little to no time for make-up dates, the NHL wedged games in where it could. Sometimes it was just brutal on the players.

This year is different. The loss of NHL players going to the Olympics was a downer, but it opened up a few weeks for teams to play those postponed games after the All-Star break.

When the Hurricanes get back, they will embark on a a four-game road trip to make up four previously postponed games. Carolina’s away game against the Toronto Maple Leafs scheduled for Jan. 3 will now take place on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. The away game against the Ottawa Senators scheduled for Dec. 23 will now be played on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. The game at the Boston Bruins scheduled for Dec. 21 will now take place on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The away game against the Minnesota Wild scheduled for Dec. 14 will now be played on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Carolina returns to Raleigh for a two-game homestand to take on the Florida Panthers on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Carolina’s home game against the Nashville Predators which was set for Dec. 19 will now be played on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Hurricanes will finish their set of eight rescheduled games with two games in Pennsylvania. Carolina’s regular-season finale on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins scheduled for April 29 will now take place on Feb. 20 at 1 p.m., and the away game against the Philadelphia Flyers scheduled for Jan. 11 will now be played on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.