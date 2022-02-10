Aho, Anderson lead Hurricanes past Bruins 6-0

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is congratulated by Ethan Bear (25) and Tony DeAngelo (77) after shutting out the Boston Bruins 6-0 in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) – Sebastian Aho scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 34 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes shut out the short-handed Boston Bruins 6-0.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and two assists, Vincent Trocheck, Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal also scored, and Teuvo Teravainen had three assists to help Carolina complete a season sweep of Boston with another rout.

The Hurricanes outscored the Bruins 10-1 in the first two games before capping the sweep with their second shutout of the Bruins in the three meetings.

The Bruins lost for the third time in four games.