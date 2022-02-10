Aho, Anderson lead Hurricanes past Bruins 6-0

Carolina Hurricanes

by: DOUG ALDEN Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is congratulated by Ethan Bear (25) and Tony DeAngelo (77) after shutting out the Boston Bruins 6-0 in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) – Sebastian Aho scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 34 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes shut out the short-handed Boston Bruins 6-0.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and two assists, Vincent Trocheck, Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal also scored, and Teuvo Teravainen had three assists to help Carolina complete a season sweep of Boston with another rout.

The Hurricanes outscored the Bruins 10-1 in the first two games before capping the sweep with their second shutout of the Bruins in the three meetings.

The Bruins lost for the third time in four games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories