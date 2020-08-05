Aho, ‘Canes surge in 4-1 win to sweep Rangers, advance in playoffs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes watches his shot from the point during a 2-0 Hurricanes win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on October 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

TORONTO (WNCN) – Three third-period goals and a 37-save showing from James Reimer propelled the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-1 win to sweep the New York Rangers, sending them into the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The ‘Canes broke the 1-1 deadlock a little more than five minutes into the third period when Warren Foegele got a piece of a point shot by former Ranger defenseman Brady Skjei.

Sebastian Aho doubled the advantage just past the midway point of the stanza. He came in on the forecheck, stole the puck from Jacob Trouba along the boards, and danced around Tony DeAngelo before going on his backhand and lifting the puck over Igor Shesterkin’s shoulder. He sealed the game with an empty-net goal with 30 seconds left.

Reimer dazzled in goal as Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour opted to start him after Petr Mrazek backstopped the ‘Canes to wins on Saturday and Monday.

Chris Kreider opened the scoring 12 seconds into the second period, giving New York its first lead of the play-in series. Teuvo Teravainen knotted the game a little more than three minutes later when he beat Shesterkin after a period of sustained pressure in the offensive zone by the Hurricanes.

In the series, the Carolina defense held Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad — a duo that combined for 170 points in the regular season — to just a goal and an assist each. Aho and Andrei Svechnikov had three goals apiece over the three games.