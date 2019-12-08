Aho has 5 points, 3 goals to lift Hurricanes over Wild 6-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Sebastian Aho recorded a career-high five points and tied his personal best with three goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped the Minnesota Wild’s five-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory.
Teuvo Teravainen added three assists. Lucas Wallmark, Andrei Svechnikov and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Hurricanes.
Carolina won for the third time in four games.
Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots for his NHL-leading 10th home win. Ryan Donato and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota.
