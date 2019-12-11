Aho scored twice to lead Hurricanes past Edmonton, 6-3

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes watches his shot from the point during a 2-0 Hurricanes win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on October 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

EDMONTON (WNCN) – Sebastian Aho followed his weekend hat trick with a two-goal performance in Edmonton Tuesday to propel Carolina to a 6-3 win over the Oilers.

The win makes three in a row for the Hurricanes, who have scored six goals in each of their last two games.

Aho opened the scoring 4:15 into the game. Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Dzingel each scored on the power play to give Carolina a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period.

Edmonton roared back to tie the game on the back of two goals from Zack Kassian. Connor McDavid assisted on all three Oiler goals.

Jordan Martinook scored the go-ahead goal before the halfway mark of the third period. Aho and Dougie Hamilton scored about three minutes apart to give the Hurricanes breathing room.

James Reimer made 33 stops on 36 shots.

Carolina, just beginning a five-game road swing mostly through Canada, will continue its trip Thursday in Vancouver.