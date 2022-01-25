Aho scores twice, including OT winner, in victory over Vegas

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) skates the puck up the ice with teammate Teuvo Teravainen (86) trailing on the play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Vegas scored twice in the final 7 minutes of the third period to force overtime, but Sebastian Aho’s second goal of the game finished off the Golden Knights, 4-3 in overtime, to give the Hurricanes their fourth win in their last five.

As they have many times this season, the Hurricanes scored in bunches. Two goals in quick succession took a scoreless game early in the second period and gave the ‘Canes firm control. Nino Niederreiter opened the scoring. The Carolina forecheck forced a turnover in Vegas’ zone and Niederreiter ended up scoring his 12th of the season by tucking in a rebound from his own shot.

Less than a minute later, Andrei Svechnikov fed Vincent Trocheck, who tapped in the goal that gave the ‘Canes a 2-0 lead just 5:44 into the period.

Nolan Patrick cut the Vegas deficit in half late in the second.

Aho scored on a power play to restore the two-goal advantage just before the midway point of the third.

Brett Howden and Nicolas Hague each tallied to tie the game and force overtime.

Frederik Andersen stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

With the win, Carolina bounced back from a 7-4 loss in New Jersey last time out. Next up is a trip to Ottawa on Thursday.