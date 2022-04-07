RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal each scored twice to help the Hurricanes overcome a slow start Thursday and beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 to clinch a playoff spot.

The visiting Sabres scored on their first two shots of the game to take a 2-0 lead just 6:25 into the contest.

Sebastian Aho cut the deficit in half 5 minutes into the second. Seth Jarvis intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, and Andrei Svechnikov fed Aho on the opposite wing to get the ‘Canes on the board.

Victor Olofsson restored Buffalo’s two-goal advantage just 30 seconds later.

Teuvo Teravainen pulled Carolina back within one late in the second period.

Staal was able to tie the game at 3-3 at the 5:12 mark of the third. He found a lane to drive to the net and rifled a shot past Craig Anderson.

Aho gave the ‘Canes their first lead of the game about midway through the third. Perhaps a soccer player younger in his day, the Finnish center took a feed from Svechnikov, kicked the puck onto his stick, and sent a backhanded shot past Anderson.

Staal put the game away with a last-minute empty-net goal.

Antti Raanta recovered from the shaky start to finish with 18 saves on 21 shots in the win.

Carolina had lost two in a row going into Thursday’s game. The win officially earns them entry into the postseason.

The ‘Canes will host the New York Islanders on Friday.