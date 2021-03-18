Aho’s 2 goals not enough as ‘Canes fall in overtime

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones handles the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A two-goal night for Sebastian Aho wasn’t enough as the Hurricanes fell in overtime thanks to Seth Jones’ second goal of the game for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets had Joonas Korpisalo make stops on a breakaway by Martin Necas and a dead-on look by Andrei Svechnikov before Jones went the other way and picked the corner above Alex Nedeljkovic’s glove.

Oliver Bjorkstrand assisted on all three Columbus goals.

Jones opened the scoring with less than 6 minutes left in the first period. Aho tied the game less than a minute into the second when he blasted a one-timer from the left faceoff dot. He followed that with a power-play goal that gave the ‘Canes a 2-1 lead a little past the midway point of the game.

Kevin Stenlund scored to tied the game at 2-2 with 2:10 left in the second.

The loss is Carolina’s second in a row after winning eight straight.