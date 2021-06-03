Aho leads ‘Canes past Lightning in overtime, 3-2

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WNCN) – Jordan Stall tipped Sebastian Aho’s one-timer from the slot to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay, cutting the series deficit to 2-1.

Aho scored on the power play 6 minutes into overtime.

After a scoreless first, the ‘Canes scored twice within a 2:25 span in the second period to build a 2-0 lead, only for the Lightning to erase it within 10 minutes. Brett Pesce opened the scoring when Aho and Andrei Svechnikov skated in on a 2-on-1. Aho fed Svechnikov on the right wing, who shielded a defender and teed up Pesce, who rocketed the puck into the far corner.

It was the first time in the series Carolina scored first.

After picking up an assist on the opener, Aho found himself in behind Tampa Bay’s defense and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy five-hole. That gave Carolina a 2-0 lead with 12:20 left in the middle period.

Brayden Point’s power-play goal cut the Lightning’s deficit down to one a little more than a minute later. He had the finishing touch on a tic-tac-toe passing pattern with Steven Stamkos and Nikitia Kucherov.

Then, with 3:42 left in the period, Alex Killorn added another power-play tally to tie the game. Kucherov’s shot was stopped by Petr Mrazek, but the rebound fell to Kucherov, who then fed Killorn in the slot for the one-timer.

Those four second-period goals were the only scored in regulation. The ‘Canes held steady on a late Lightning man advantage to ensure the game would go to overtime.

Mrazek, in his first start of the postseason, made 35 stops on 37 shots.

Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. The Game 3 win means the series will return to Raleigh. Game 5 will be Tuesday with a game time not yet determined.