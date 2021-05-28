Aho’s OT winner sends ‘Canes past Nashville, into 2nd round of playoffs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 27: Teuvo Teravainen #86, Brock McGinn #23, Dougie Hamilton #19, and Jaccob Slavin #74 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after scoring the game tying goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WNCN) – Jaccob Slavin teed up Dougie Hamilton’s game-tying goal in the third period before having his shot redirected by Sebastian Aho in a 4-3 overtime win against Nashville.

The Game 6 victory sealed the series for the Hurricanes, setting them up for a second-round meeting with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hamilton, whose offensive contributions had been subpar through the first five games, drove Carolina to tie the game. It was Hamilton’s shot on the power play that Aho got a piece of to bring the ‘Canes within one, 3-2, with 6:26 to go in the second period.

Hamilton was then on the receiving end of a pass from Slavin, which he tucked home late in the third. It was enough to force overtime for the fourth game in a row.

The Predators looked to be on their way to sending the series back to Raleigh for Game 7 when Nick Cousins scored less than two minutes into the game. Brock McGinn leveled things out less than three minutes later, though, when he skated out from behind the net, turned, and wired a shot past Juuse Saros.

Nashville got the next two goals. Ryan Ellis chipped the puck in from the blue line. Mikael Granlund, alone in front of Alex Nedeljkovic, brought it under control and beat the ‘Canes keeper.

Ryan Johansen scored on a 5-on-3 advantage to give the Predators a 3-1 lead just before the midway point of the game.

Then, with 6:01 to go in regulation, Jaccob Slavin came up with the puck after a faceoff in Nashville’s zone. He dished it to Hamilton, who was crashing the net and tapped it off Saros’ skate and into the net.

The tying goal had been coming. The Predators were happy to sit back and defend their lead, allowing the ‘Canes to outshoot them 16-5 in the third.

Aho’s winning goal came 66 seconds into overtime.

Nedeljkovic made 24 stops on 27 shots in the series-clinching win.