Aho’s overtime goal lifts ‘Canes past Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS (WNCN) – Sebastian Aho had a bobbled puck fall right to him in overtime. He whipped it past Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 win Thursday night.

The ‘Canes had won eight in a row recently before dropping three straight — including two narrow losses at home against the Blue Jackets. This win marked the end of a four-game set with the Blue Jackets. The two split the series, 2-2.

Columbus got off to a bright start with a goal from Zach Werenski a little more than 7 minutes in. Cederic Pacquette leveled things less than a minute later when he picked up a loose puck in the slot and sent it by Korpisalo.

Martin Necas sent the ‘Canes into intermission with a 2-1 lead when he beat Korpisalo on a wraparound.

The second period came and went without a goal, but Cam Atkinson tied the game at 2-2 early in the third.

Nino Niederreiter scored with fewer than 5 minutes left in regulation to give Carolina a 3-2 lead only for Oliver Bjorkstrand to tie it up with seconds left on the clock.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 of 36 shots for his fifth win in his last six starts. He has only two regulation losses this season.

The Hurricanes return to Raleigh to host Tampa Bay on Saturday and Sunday.