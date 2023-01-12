RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes have followed up an 11-game winning streak with a four game losing skid as the Canes head to Columbus on Thursday hoping to end the slide. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour, though, feels his team has played pretty well despite the losses.

“In those four games there was pretty good hockey,” said Brind’Amour about his team’s play during the losing streak. “We played one period that I didn’t like so sometimes you have to look at the big picture and figure out what is really happening in these games and why you’re losing versus how you’re actually getting credited with wins and losses.”

Scoring goals hasn’t been a problem in the losing skid, goaltending though has not been up to par. Antii Raanta is dealing with a slight injury and rookie Pyotr Kochetkov has hit a bit of a bump in the road after getting off to a blazing start to begin the season.

“I’m sure he’s down on himself, he was playing great and then his injury took him out of the lineup for a little bit and since he’s been back he hasn’t gotten the same results,” said Brind’Amour. “He’s a young kid, that’s human nature but this is big boy hockey.”

The Hurricanes could get a big boast soon with the return of starting goalie Frederik Andersen. The veteran netminder has been sidelined for more than two month. He could return tonight against the Blue Jackets.

“It’s going to be tough for sure being out as long as he has,” said Brind’Amour of Andersen’s possible return. “That’s tough on anybody and a goalie too but once he does go in you’ve got to go, we’ve got to get up to speed a quickly as possible.

“The only way to find out is to get in there.”