COLUMBUS, Ohio (WNCN) — Returning after more than two months on the shelf, Carolina Hurricanes netminder Frederik Andersen was between the pipes Thursday night and helped end the team’s losing skid, picking up a much-needed win for the road club, 6-2, against division-foe Columbus.

Andersen made 23 saves in his return to action, helping the Hurricanes keep a hold of their Metropolitan Division Lead after dropping four straight.

Carolina jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first period, but broke the game open, increasing its lead to 5-1 before Blue Jacket left-winger Johnny Gaudreau put an end to the team’s onslaught of scoring.

It was defensemen Brett Pesce and Brent Burns notching their third and sixth goals respectively in the first 2:34 and 10:39 in respectively to jump the Hurricanes out 2-0 and into the scariest lead in hockey.

Columbus center Sean Kuraly sliced that lead in half with exactly five minutes to play in the period, but that was as much of a game as the Metropolitan-worst Blue Jackets would make it.

Pesce added his second goal of the game to kick off the third period, before another defenseman, Jaccob Slavin, got on the tally sheet 14:55 into the third right before Gaudreau’s marker.

Center Seth Jarvis added the game’s final goal, to make it 6-2, approximately 45 seconds after Gaudreau’s.

Four Hurricanes players tallied multi-point games as the team nearly doubled Columbus in shots.

Pesce, Burns and Slavin, all defensemen, swept the three stars of the game.