RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen stopped 33 shots and overcame a mishap in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday night.

Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won two in a row since a four-game skid.

Rickard Rakell scored on a third-period power play for the Penguins, who were trying to win for the third time in four games. Casey DeSmith had 34 saves.

Rakell’s 15th goal came at 7:48 of the third. Anderson, after gloving the puck, knocked the puck off Rakell’s stick in a blunder that gave the Penguins life.

Carolina killed off another Pittsburgh power play to hold on. Pittsburgh finished 1 for 6 on power plays.

Andersen played in his second game in a row after missing more than two months with a lower-body injury

Skjei’s ninth goal of the season matched his single-season career high from a season ago when he played in all 82 regular-season games.

Chatfield’s fourth came as he took Sebastian Aho’s pass in rhythm and unleashed a shot coming toward the slot.

THESE ARE DEFENSEMEN?

Carolina’s two goals were scored by defensemen. This followed the team’s previous game at Columbus when five of the Hurricanes’ six goals were scored by defensemen. Chatfield had one in that game, too.

ICE MATTERS

Carolina won all four meetings with the Penguins this season. Each of those was decided by one-goal margins. … Rakell also scored in Pittsburgh’s Dec. 18 visit to Raleigh.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Anaheim on Monday.

Hurricanes: Host Vancouver on Sunday.