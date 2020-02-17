RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Josh Archibald scored his second goal of the game in overtime, NHL points leader Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3.
Draisaitl set up Archibald’s goal 3:57 into overtime for his 95th point of the season.
Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton, and Mike Smith had 28 saves.
Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist for Carolina, including a tying goal with 5:02 left in the third period.
Edmonton scored twice in a 28-second span in the second period for a 3-2 lead.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Archibald, Draisaitl lift Oilers over Hurricanes 4-3
- Community shaken after young parents killed in horrific crash involving six cars
- VIDEO: House crumbles, plunges off hill during landslide
- Man meets up with dating app matches, then robs them, Va. police warn
- Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan dies at 87
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now