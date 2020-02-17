Archibald, Draisaitl lift Oilers over Hurricanes 4-3

Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) reacts to his goal as he skates past Carolina Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin (74), Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Josh Archibald scored his second goal of the game in overtime, NHL points leader Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3.

Draisaitl set up Archibald’s goal 3:57 into overtime for his 95th point of the season.

Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton, and Mike Smith had 28 saves.

Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist for Carolina, including a tying goal with 5:02 left in the third period.

Edmonton scored twice in a 28-second span in the second period for a 3-2 lead.

