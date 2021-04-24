Barkov’s OT winner lifts Florida past 1st-place Carolina 4-3

Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) and Carolina Hurricanes center Nino Niederreiter (21) work in front of the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Aleksander Barkov scored 24 seconds into overtime to help the Florida Panthers tighten up the Central Division standings with a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

After a turnover in the Panthers’ end, Barkov raced the length of the ice and fired a shot that trundled in for his 22nd goal.

The Panthers pulled within one point of the Hurricanes.

Florida has seven games left in the regular season, Carolina nine.

Florida’s MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists, Gustav Forsling and Alex Wennberg scored, and Chris Driedger made 16 saves.

Carolina’s Dougie Hamilton scored twice, Andrei Svechnikov posted a goal and an assist, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 shots.