Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Bjorkstrand and Seth Jones scored third-period goals for the Blue Jackets, whose only lead in the game came on the last attempt in the shootout.

Andrei Svechnikov and Warren Foegele scored in regulation for the Hurricanes.

Carolina dropped its third game in a row following an eight-game winning streak.