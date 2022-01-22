Bratt helps Devils rally for 7-4 win over Hurricanes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Jesper Bratt scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 7-4.

Nathan Bastian scored twice, Andreas Johnsson had a goal and two assists, Michael McLeod and Pavel Zacha each added a goal and an assist and Jack Hughes also scored for New Jersey, which snapped a three-game skid.

Ryan Graves had three assists and Dawson Mercer added two.

Jon Gillies finished with 31 saves.

Andrei Svechnikov and Josh Leivo each had a goal and an assist for Carolina, and Ian Cole and Brady Skjei also scored. Jack LaFontaine finished with 31 saves in his first career start.