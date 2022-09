RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Meet the Canes’ biggest offseason acquisition—Brent Burns, who took the ice for the first time as a Carolina Hurricane on Thursday.

Was the veteran defenseman nervous on day one with Carolina?

What does he think of this team’s potential?

Was Rod Brind’Amour a factor in Burns coming to Carolina?

What’s his relationship with his defensive partner, Brett Pesce?

For his thoughts on this and more, check out his first Canes locker room interview with the media.