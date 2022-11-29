PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WNCN) – Defenseman Brett Pesce netted the overtime winner nearly halfway through the overtime frame to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road Tuesday night.

Pesce and right-winger Andrei Svechnikov found themselves on a two-on-none breakaway in the extra period after Pittsburgh right-winger Brian Rust lost the puck when taken down with a hard hit on the boards. The duo beat goaltender Tristan Jarry for the win.

Svechnikov and center Martin Necas each scored in the second period to take a 2-1 lead after Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Then, it was left-winger Jake Guentzel who tied the game with less than a minute remaining in regulation when Pittsburgh pulled Jarry. Guentzel redirected a shot from the point by defenseman Jeff Petry that gave Pyotr Kochetkov no chance.

Kochetkov did however make 30 saves on 32 shots in the game, helping Carolina (13-6-5, 31 points) pick up its 13th win of the season and hurdle over the 30-point threshold.

Metropolitan foe Pittsburgh fell to 11-9-4, 27 points with the loss.

The two teams will next face off Dec. 18 in Raleigh.