RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour was in a surprisingly joking mood as he met with the media just eight hours before his team was set to take on the New York Islanders in Game 1 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. And in a joking mood to deliver a head-turning decision.

Even though Frederik Andersen is Carolina’s No. 1 goalie, backup Antti Raanta will get the nod in net Monday night.

“We’ve been pretty much rotating goalies all year and I just thought his (Raanta’s) last little stretch of games he was pretty solid so it’s his turn,” Brind’Amour said. “Sometimes I think it would be nice if I didn’t say anything, put you guys on your heels. There’s not a lot of secrets in the game anymore, but ‘Raants’ (Antti Raanta) is going to start.”

It’s pretty simple, Raanta has been the Hurricanes’ best goalie when healthy. The veteran netminder has posted a 19-3 record with four shutouts. He recently had a stretch of 17 games where he helped his team get at least one point.

Yet, the Hurricanes have played three goalies this season. Besides Raanta and Andersen, Pyotr Kochetkov started 23 games for Carolina posting 12 wins, including four shutouts.

“We are fortunate to have those guys,” Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho said. “Anyone of them gives us a chance to win.”

To go along with a 19-3 record, Raanta posted a 2.23 goals against average and .910 save percentage. Andersen finished the regular season 21-11 with a 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage. Kochetkov went 12-7 with a 2.44 GAA and .909 save percentage.

