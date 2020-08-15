Bruins G Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL playoffs ahead of Game 3 vs. Canes

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has opted out of the team’s playoff run.
The Vezina Trophy finalist — and winner of the top goaltender award in 2014 — said in a statement Saturday morning before Game 3 of Boston’s playoff series against Carolina that “at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family.”
Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and was second in save percentage and shutouts.
Boston and Carolina are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. After a 3-2 loss on Thursday night, Rask said he complained that the NHL’s fan-free playoffs lacked the usual intensity.
“It doesn’t feel like playoff hockey out there. There’s no fans, so it’s kind of like an exhibition game,” he said. “It just feels dull at times.”
- Dash cam video shows police chase, crash that killed woman out getting her mail
- Concealed carry weapons training classes packed in Wake County
- NC woman, 2 teens found with AR-15, charged with safecracking in ATM incident, police say
- Flash flood warning issued for Harnett County
- 3rd UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 cluster detected at frat house, officials say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now