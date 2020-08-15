Bruins take playoff series lead over Canes after 3-1 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Boston Bruins took a 2-1 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes following a 3-1 win in Game 3 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins started veteran backup Jaroslav Halak in the net as the team will be without longtime goalie Tuukka Rask after he opted out of the rest of the season due to personal reasons. Halak made 29 saves on 30 shot attempts by the Canes.

Winger Nino Niederreiter scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes on a second period Power Play. The goal was Niederreiter’s first since scoring in the Canes’ final game before the NHL’s hiatus.

The Bruins offense had it going right up until the game’s final moments. Bruins forward Charlie Coyle started the scoring on a second period Power Play. Coyle also assisted on the team’s second goal before Brad Marchand scored the third goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

The two teams will meet again on Monday at 8 p.m.