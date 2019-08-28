Cam Ward signs 1-day deal to retire from NHL as a Hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cam Ward, the Stanley Cup-winning goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, has signed a one-day deal with the Canes to retire from the NHL.

Don Waddell, president and general manager of the Hurricanes announced the deal with Ward allowing him to retire as a Hurricane.

“Cam was a cornerstone for this organization for more than a decade,” said Waddell. “We’re proud that he has chosen to retire with the Carolina Hurricanes.”

Ward, 35, holds Hurricanes franchise goaltending records in career regular-season games played (668), wins (318), winning percentage (.557), shutouts (27) and saves (17,261).

“It was an honor and a privilege to wear the Hurricanes jersey for 13 years,” said Ward. “Throughout it all, what stayed clear to me was my love for this organization, this city and this fan base. It is why my family and I call Raleigh home, and will continue to call it home.”

Ward was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2002 NHL Entry Draft.

He earned his first NHL win in his first NHL start for Carolina on Oct. 7, 2005, stopping Mario Lemieux, Zigmund Palffy and Sidney Crosby on consecutive penalty shots for the shootout victory.

Ward helped the Canes win the Stanley Cup in 2006.

