Canadian broadcaster who called Hurricanes a ‘bunch of jerks’ fired after rant

TORONTO (WNCN) – The Canadian television personality who called the Carolina Hurricanes a “bunch of jerks” over their postgame celebrations has been fired after almost four decades as a part of “Hockey Night in Canada,” TSN reports.

Don Cherry’s termination comes after a weekend rant during his “Coach’s Corner” segment which many people viewed as xenophobic. Cherry singled out Canada’s immigrant population by saying they should be more willing to buy a poppy flower for Remembrance Day.

“You people love that come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life. You love our milk and honey,” Cherry said. “At least you could pay a couple of bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys pay for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys pay the biggest price.”

Don Cherry stirs controversy with rant on immigrants not wearing poppies. “You people love… that come here.. you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you could pay a couple of bucks for a poppy…” #HNIC pic.twitter.com/r3WQ0ZalaJ — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 10, 2019

Rogers Sportsnet, which broadcasts “Hockey Night in Canada,” made the announcement Monday afternoon after Cherry’s comments on Saturday.

Sports brings people together – it unites us, not divides us. Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday Night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for. Don is synonymous with hockey and has played an integral role in growing the game over the past 40 years. We would like to thank Don for his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada. Sportsnet

In February, Cherry called the Hurricanes a bunch of jerks for their post-win “Storm Surge” celebrations. The organization embraced the label on social media, in their marketing, and debuted plenty of “Bunch of Jerks” merchandise.

Don Cherry absolutely rips the Carolina Hurricanes for their post-game celebrations 😬 pic.twitter.com/aj7ekDD4f9 — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) February 17, 2019

Cherry’s “Coach’s Corner” segment had been airing for 38 years.

