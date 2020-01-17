‘Canes All-Star defenseman Hamilton undergoes surgery on broken leg

In this March 26, 2018 photo Calgary Flames’ Dougie Hamilton waits for the puck to drop during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles. The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Hamilton as part of a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames at the NHL draft. Carolina got […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery on his left leg Friday after suffering a fractured fibula Thursday night, the team announced.

Hamilton will be out indefinitely. The 26-year-old was in the midst of a career-best season with 40 points (14 goals and 26 assists) in 47 games.

Dougie Hamilton tangles with Kevin Stenlund. The #Hurricanes defenseman needed help off the ice. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/2qno3avt8V — Alison (@AlisonL) January 17, 2020

Prior to the injury, Hamilton was slated to play in the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 25. It was the first time in his career he was selected to compete in the game.

The Hurricanes, after falling 3-2 at Columbus Thursday, host the Anaheim Ducks Friday at 7:30 p.m.

