‘Canes All-Star defenseman Hamilton undergoes surgery on broken leg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery on his left leg Friday after suffering a fractured fibula Thursday night, the team announced.
Hamilton will be out indefinitely. The 26-year-old was in the midst of a career-best season with 40 points (14 goals and 26 assists) in 47 games.
Prior to the injury, Hamilton was slated to play in the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 25. It was the first time in his career he was selected to compete in the game.
The Hurricanes, after falling 3-2 at Columbus Thursday, host the Anaheim Ducks Friday at 7:30 p.m.
