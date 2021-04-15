‘Canes back on track after downing surging Predators, 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hurricanes scored late in the first and then twice in the first 5 minutes of the second on their way to racing past a surging Nashville squad, 4-1, on Thursday night.
Warren Foegele put Carolina on the board with 1:34 left in the opening frame after Jordan Staal won a race to a loose puck to tee him up.
The ‘Canes won the opening faceoff at the start of the second period. The two sides were playing 4-on-4 when Andrei Svechnikov raced in between a pair of Predators and beat Juuse Saros on the backhand to double the advantage.
Vincent Trocheck buried his own rebound to make it 3-0 less than 6 minutes into the second.
Former Hurricane Erik Haula scored a shorthanded goal near the midway point of the third, but the ‘Canes put the game away with a power-play goal from Sebastian Aho.
Ten Hurricanes skaters notched at least a point.
Nashville had won five of its last six going into the game. Carolina was coming off of back-to-back losses to Detroit.
Petr Mrazek stopped 19 of 20 shots faced.