‘Canes back on track after downing surging Predators, 4-1

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and defenseman Jaccob Slavin, right, congratulate right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) following Svechnikov’s goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hurricanes scored late in the first and then twice in the first 5 minutes of the second on their way to racing past a surging Nashville squad, 4-1, on Thursday night.

Warren Foegele put Carolina on the board with 1:34 left in the opening frame after Jordan Staal won a race to a loose puck to tee him up.

The ‘Canes won the opening faceoff at the start of the second period. The two sides were playing 4-on-4 when Andrei Svechnikov raced in between a pair of Predators and beat Juuse Saros on the backhand to double the advantage.

Vincent Trocheck buried his own rebound to make it 3-0 less than 6 minutes into the second.

Former Hurricane Erik Haula scored a shorthanded goal near the midway point of the third, but the ‘Canes put the game away with a power-play goal from Sebastian Aho.

Ten Hurricanes skaters notched at least a point.

Nashville had won five of its last six going into the game. Carolina was coming off of back-to-back losses to Detroit.

Petr Mrazek stopped 19 of 20 shots faced.