RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders.

Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen and Stefan Noesen also found the back of the net Tuesday night. And Jaccob Slavin had two assists.

With this win over the Devils, the Canes now lead the Metropolitan Division and are two points ahead of the New Jersey Devils.

“It’s two points,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said after his team improved to 7-1-0 against Metropolitan Division foes. “It’s not a standings time for me….you bank the points and…get better.”

Kochetkov made 37 saves overall, including a stop on Jesper Bratt’s breakaway in the final 30 seconds of the second period.

“I feel like they were doing what they wanted to do,” Brind’Amour said. “We were able to capitalize on a few of their mistakes.”

The Hurricanes put three shots on goal in the game’s first 20 seconds. Kotkaniemi knocked in his own rebound for his fourth goal and the fastest score to start a game for Carolina since a goal 12 seconds into a Feb. 16, 2020, game against Edmonton.

“It’s good to get a nice start there right away,” Kotkaniemi said.

Brind’Amour called that the Hurricanes’ best shift of the game.

“That’s a tough team to contain, so it was always nice to get the lead,” Staal said.

Staal’s goal came at 4:17 of the second period. He beat the Devils down the ice in transition on the left side and drilled the puck past Vanecek.

Just over two minutes later, Teravainen scored a short-handed goal that gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead.

And Brind’Amour stated that Kochetkov was great throughout the game.

“Our goalie was great tonight,” Brind’Amour said.

Kochetkov’s record is now 10-1-4, and he has played in nine of Carolina’s last 10 games, with eight starts among those.

“It’s just a question of how much do you play him when you’re in that groove,” Brind’Amour said. “You got to be cognizant of the wear and tear.”

When asked about the teams goalies, Brind’Amour said he’ll be very excited to have “all three guys healthy.”

By going 8-0-2 in his last 10 games, he’s tied for the longest points streak by a goalie in franchise history.

The Hurricanes will now hit the road for their next game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.