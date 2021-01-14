‘Canes blank Detroit 3-0 in season opener

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 15: Nino Niederreiter #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes is congratulated by his teammate, Vincent Trocheck #16 after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 15, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WNCN) – The first shot on goal of the season was enough for the Hurricanes win their season opener Thursday in Detroit, but they tacked on two more late in the third period to lock down a 3-0 win.

Carolina’s first shot on goal of the game came as Sebastian Aho forced a turnover in the neutral zone and fed Nino Niederreiter, who was crashing the net on the left wing. He beat Thomas Greiss to give the ‘Canes a lead 3:38 into the contest.

After chances piled on for the better part of the next 50 minutes, Ryan Dzingel and Carolina’s second power-play unit provided some insurance with a goal with less than three minutes remaining.

Andrei Svechnikov potted an empty-net goal shortly after to seal it.

The ‘Canes finished the game with 43 shots on goal. Greiss stopped 40 shots in a row for the Red Wings.

Petr Mrazek stopped all 14 shots he faced for the shutout.

Detroit and Carolina will meet again Saturday at 7 p.m.