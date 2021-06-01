‘Canes can’t complete late rally in 2-1 loss, fall behind 2-0 in series vs. Lightning

Carolina Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hurricanes fell to 2-0 in their series with Tampa Bay, despite a late-game push and more than doubling the Lightning’s shots on goal in a 2-1 loss at home Tuesday.

Carolina held the defending champion to just 15 shots on goal, but Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all but one of the 32 shots that came his way.

The ‘Canes, down by two late in the game, received a lifeline when Jordan Staal fed Andrei Svechnikov in front of the net. He was able to chip the puck past Tampa’s standout netminder.

But Carolina only had 90 seconds to work with after cutting the deficit to 2-1. The chances were there, but the ‘Canes couldn’t complete the comeback.

Tampa Bay continued a trend in scoring first and seeing out the win. After a scoreless first period, Alex Killorn’s fifth goal of the postseason gave visitors a 1-0 lead 7:09 into the second period. He skated to the point and wired a shot through traffic that found its way past Alex Nedeljkovic.

The Lightning doubled their advantage a little more than 8 minutes into the third when Anthony Cirelli skated past Brady Skjei and beat Nedeljkovic with a backhand.

The series now heads back to Tampa Bay. Thursday’s game is slated to begin at 8 p.m. The ‘Canes will need to win at least one of their next two to bring the series back to Raleigh for a Game 5.

Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play.

Carolina’s Vincent Trocheck was injured after a skate-on-skate collision with a teammate in the second period.